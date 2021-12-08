15 Actors Who Are A Delight To Work With And 15 Actors Who’ve Been Called A Nightmare On Set

Acting is seen by many as a pretty ~glamorous~ field to work in, but if you’re working with a pain, you’re going to feel it.
Actors can come with egos though.
Tom Hanks is perfect, but you probably already knew that
Emma was worried Tom wouldn’t be all she’d built him up to be.
But for every Tom Hanks, you’ve got an Edward Norton.
Marvel wasn’t feeling Edward’s attitude.
Clint Eastwood is an industry vet who is still down to Earth.
“He said most people come in with assistants and have general demands like food, coffee, room temperature, and with attitudes that others have to work around,” the Redditor explained. “Not Clint Eastwood.”
No amount of time in the spotlight is enough to make some actors behave, like Charlie Sheen.
It got him fired and, he would later argue, blacklisted from working in Hollywood.
Ed Helms is a sweetheart who treats everyone as equals.
Bill Murray is not a great time on-set.
Keanu Reeves will make personal sacrifices to make great movies.
Sharon Stone got really diva-ish about … filming in Italy?
“A correspondence started, enough to write a book, between her agents and our lawyers,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter.
The world lost a truly kind soul when Robin Williams passed.
“From his stories, I can safely say that the world is a worse place without Robin Williams in it.”
Chevy Chase is a legend and a nightmare.
There’s no such thing as a short list of his offenses…
Pamela Anderson is really kind-hearted.
Claudia Schiffer doesn’t like being spoken to directly.
Paul Rudd’s brand of magic is 100% authentic.
“I was chatting with him at the after-party last night, and he’s just very kind,” she shared.
One director has tried to redeem Russell Crowe’s “difficult” reputation.
“Russell has a reputation of being difficult, and what I speculate is that he’s difficult when he’s not trusting.”
George Clooney is really as charismatic as he’s been built up to be.
“[Clooney] does a really good job of making people feel comfortable. He gets it,” Sheridan told Looper.
Mike Myers isn’t the funny guy you’d expect.
“I don’t think he got to know anybody. He’d just be with his people and walk away,” Hill told The AV Club.
Ben Affleck has had to work his way back from a complicated reputation.
“Ben Affleck is super nice. He made a point of remembering people’s names,” one casino dealer who worked with the actor on a shoot shared.
The same cannot be said for Casey Affleck.
Dwayne Johnson makes people smile everywhere he goes.
Zac Efron sang his praises while the two were working together on Baywatch.
Bruce Willis has a tough attitude about his movies.
“In the beginning, Bruce was just a guy’s guy. Let’s just say he evolved,” Daniel told Moonlighting Strangers Fanzine.
Jamie Foxx takes his craft seriously but knows how to have fun.
Katherine Heigl may have derailed her movie career with her attitude.
More recently, she’s argued sexism is at the heart of her bad rep.
Sally Struthers is a sweetheart.
Val Kilmer clashed with a few different directors.
Val has more recently said it was misunderstandings that caused trouble.
Steve-O is a blast to work with and is great to his fans.
Julia Roberts let her personal life make her difficult to work with professionally.
She was reportedly nicknamed “Tinkerhell” on the film’s set.
Ryan Gosling is kind-hearted and he looks like that, yeah.
“He knew what they’d done and some of their history,” Black noted.
Lea Michele got dragged by most of the people who worked with her.
Adam Sandler is the chill dude he’s been made out to be.
Adam even helped one of the crew members when they got hurt.
Daniel-Day Lewis refused to walk while playing a paralyzed character.
