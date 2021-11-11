14-Year-Old Nya Sigin Speaks Out After White Classmate Encouraged Her To Take Her Own Life In Racist Video Rant

Roommates, a video of a white teen is making its rounds on social media, and the language she used toward her classmate, 14-year-old Nya Sigin, is beyond disturbing. The girl in the video, identified as Jaelyn Crooks of Prior Lake High School, repeatedly used the N-word and encouraged Sigin to end her life.

The Prior Lake school district and Savage Police Department have launched an investigation into the video. Nya Sigin recently spoke with KSTP to explain how difficult things have been for her since seeing the video.

“It was just the most disgusting thing I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life,” Nya said. “I was feeling confused. I didn’t really know what I had done to even deserve it. When I first saw the video, I hadn’t really processed everything that was going on.”

Nya was joined by her sister Elizabeth Sigin, who said Crooks’ behavior is not an isolated incident and urged the police and school district to hold her accountable for harassing the Sigin family. Nya also opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depressing, revealing she attempted suicide in May.

“I finally have entered the part of my life where I feel Like I’m finally overcoming that,” she said. “This whole entire situation happened and it just felt like a relapse.”

Dr. Teri Staloch, superintendent for the Prior Lake school district, released a statement in response to Crooks’ behavior.

“Our schools do not tolerate racism and hate speech. An investigation into the students involved with the video is underway and we will take appropriate action,” the statement read. “We remain focused on our priority of providing safe, supporting and inclusive learning environments for all students.”

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but Nya Sigin expressed her gratitude for people on social media sharing her story.

“It’s just the most, like, immense feeling of love from everybody that showed their support for me and my family,” Nya said. “It’s just honestly like an unexplainable feeling. I couldn’t even express how thankful I am for everybody.”

