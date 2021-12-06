14 Wildly Lavish Celeb Proposals

Oh, to be whisked away to a private island to get proposed to…
1.
In perhaps one of the most lavish proposals of all time, Kanye West rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco, had a 50-piece orchestra play Kim Kardashian’s favorite Lana Del Rey song, and proposed on a jumbotron with a $4 million ring. The proposal alone cost $3.3 million, and occurred on Kim’s birthday.
He also flew in Kim’s whole family and her friends to witness the proposal and run out to surprise her afterward. This was broadcast on Kim’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Quick update on the couple, in case you live under a rock: After tying the knot in 2014, Kim recently filed for divorce in 2021.
2.
Close behind comes Seal’s proposal to supermodel Heidi Klum. In 2004, Seal whisked Heidi away to the Canadian Rockies by helicopter.
He had commissioned an igloo to be built there, and put a bed inside with rose petals and candles everywhere, as well as food and champagne.
The two were married in 2005, but split in 2012.
3.
After a short-lived romance in the late 2000s, actor/comedian Russell Brand and singer Katy Perry got engaged in India.
Afterward, Brand revealed that they’d been sitting on an elephant, and that fireworks were involved.
The two married in 2010 in India, and separated about a year later before their divorce was finalized in 2012.
4.
Katy has since gotten engaged to actor Orlando Bloom — and his proposal was similarly lavish.
It started pretty casual — Perry met Bloom at an Italian restaurant. But things were quickly elevated when Bloom announced he’d commissioned a helicopter, and he proposed on board. The ring is believed to have cost around $5 million.
They landed at a building where all Katy’s friends and family were waiting, along with “the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” according to Katy, who compared it to Kanye’s lavish gestures for Kim. The two are not married yet (though some fans think they are), but they did welcome a daughter together in 2020.
5.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were one of the most iconic couples of the 2000s.
And their proposal wasn’t any less iconic. Tom proposed at the Le Jules Verne restaurant inside the Eiffel Tower, which is famously difficult to get a reservation for. Unless, you know, you’re Tom Cruise.
6.
Nick Cannon’s proposal to Mariah Carey started out super low-key — he proposed with a candy ring that contained the real thing — but things stepped up when he decided to do a second proposal.
That’s right, folks — one proposal was not enough. After initially proposing with the candy ring, Cannon “kidnapped” Mariah in a helicopter and proposed again with the $2.5 million dollar ring.
The two were married in 2008, but separated in 2014. They have two kids together.
7.
Speaking of rings…when Paris Latsis proposed to Paris Hilton, he laid out FIFTEEN rings for her to choose from.
Of course, they were all from brands like Tiffany and Harry Winston. She reportedly chose a close to $5 million ring that was 24 carats.
However, the couple broke off their engagement a few months later, and Paris auctioned the ring off to raise money for people affected by Hurricane Katrina.
8.
Paris has actually been proposed to a few times — most recently to Carter Reum, who proposed to her on a flower-filled cabana on a private island. Reum proposed with a custom ring designed by Louis Cartier’s great-great-grandson Jean Dousset and named “Paris” that is valued around $2 million.
9.
Ludacris and Eudoxie Agnan, like many others on this list, had an in-flight proposal.
This one took place on a private jet — Ludacris pointed down from the windows and showed Eudoxie that the words “Eudoxie will you marry me” were projected onto the ground below.
Days later, they tied the knot and are still together today. They welcomed their first child in 2015, and their second in 2021.
10.
One more private jet proposal…Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Tom brought Gisele up on a private jet and surprised her with white roses, champagne, a massive engagement ring, and her parents.
11.
After just three dates with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shut down a Tiffany store to pick out a ring for her.
He then took her to Crete for her birthday, and proposed just after midnight so it would not coincide with her birthday.
The two married in 2018, and are still married today.
12.
After attending Paris Fashion Week together, Russell Wilson whisked girlfriend Ciara away on a surprise trip, giving her 30 destinations to guess from in a game of “travel roulette.” She didn’t guess where they were headed — the exclusive resort North Island in the Seychelles, where many celebrities and royals have vacationed. He then proposed to her on the private Honeymoon Beach with a 16-carat ring thought to be valued around $2–$2.5 million.
They were secretly married at a castle in England a few months later in July 2016.
13.
Tori Spelling has had not one proposal, not two proposals, but THREE proposals from the same man — her husband, Dean McDermott. He first proposed at a Christmas tree farm in Toronto on Christmas Eve in 2005, where he and Tori took a ride on a horse-drawn carriage through the farm all lit up with Christmas lights, and settled at a private table.
The second was a year later, after the two had married, overlooking a lake. The third was recently in 2016, at the Cafe de L’Homme in front of the Eiffel Tower, where McDermott had reserved the terrace. He gave Spelling an antique engagement ring in front of their children. They all then celebrated at the lavish Versailles and took photos in vintage-inspired outfits from Les Suites, a French boutique. The two are stilled married and have five children.
14.
And finally, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian surprised Serena Williams with a trip to Rome in 2016. They went to the same restaurant where they’d first met, and even sat at the same table (which was sprinkled with rose petals)…where Alexis proposed with a $2 million ring.
The two were married — and welcomed a daughter — the next year, and are still together today.
Which one was your favorite? Got any that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!