14 Unexpected Ways Queer Celebrities Met Their Partners

Cynthia and Christine met at a campaign event for the Alliance for Quality Education. Cynthia — who had two kids in the New York City public school system — and Christine, who helped found the nonprofit organization, were both at the event fighting to decrease class sizes. In an interview with Attitude, Cynthia — who had previously dated only men — explained, “Falling in love with my wife was one of the great delights and surprises of my life, but it didn’t seem like I became a whole new person, or like some door had been unlocked. It was like, ‘I have fallen in love with different people in my life, and they’ve all been men before. Now this is a woman, and she is amazing.’” They started dating in 2004 and have been married since 2012.