14 Times Celebs Bought Their Own Red Carpet Outfits

When the band started to get big, the label told Tina Knowles-Lawson that the girls “should look like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera” in order to maintain crossover appeal.

She told W Magazine, “We stuck to our guns and it paid off, because then people started loving the outfits and waiting to see what they had on. But I took a lot of heat for them being different and unique and for pulling from Black culture.”