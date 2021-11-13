14 Shocking Celeb Moments On Live TV

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson debating over 50 Shades of Grey is TOO awkward.
1.
When Cara Delevingne was on Good Morning Sacramento and they mocked her because she didn’t seem excited.
2.
When Jim Carrey was on the red carpet of New York Fashion Week in 2017 and said that it was the most meaningless event he could come to.
3.
When a bunch of fake blood squirted into Leslie Jones’ mouth during a Saturday Night Live sketch and she threw up in her mouth and was holding back vomit the whole sketch.
4.
When Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith were on the 2015 Oscars red carpet and debated on the whether or not it would be weird for Melanie, her mom, to watch 50 Shades of Grey.
5.
When Sacha Baron Cohen poured “ashes” on Ryan Seacrest at the 2012 Oscars red carpet.
6.
When Kristen Stewart accidentally dropped the F-bomb during her 2017 SNL monologue.
7.
When a red carpet interviewer at the Grammys told Taylor Swift she’d be walking home with a lot of men that night.
8.
When a reporter at the 2015 SAG red carpet told Rashida Jones that she looked tan and thought Rashida was joking when she said she’s not white.
9.
When Aidy Bryant’s dresser walked out at the wrong time during a live sketch and Aidy completely broke character.
10.
When Whoopi Goldberg farted live on air on The View:
11.
When a red carpet interviewer asked One Direction which band member sleeps with the most women.
12.
When Anne Hathaway was on the Today show to talk about Les Misérables, and the first thing Matt Lauer did was ask her about the photo the paparazzi took of under her skirt and blamed her for the incident.
13.
When Meghan McCain told Joy Behar it was her job to listen to her on The View:
14.
And when Miguel jumped and landed on a woman’s head during his performance at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards and then proceeded to hug the wrong woman.
What are other shocking celebrity moments that happened on live TV? Let us know in the comments.