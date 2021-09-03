14 Pairs Of Costars Who Won’t Work Together Again



Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images



Takei was also invited to participate in Comedy Central’s roast of William Shatner. Years later, he told USA Today, “I had 40 years of material, and they only gave me four minutes. I could have done the whole roast myself.”

Their feud spanned several decades, with both Takei and Shatner taking jabs at each other in their autobiographies, in the press, and on social media. They briefly reconciled on and off for Star Trek projects.

In 2020, during an appearance on David Tennant Does a Podcast With, Takei said, “Some actors seem to feel that it’s a one-man show. … That’s the source of some tensions.”