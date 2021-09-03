14 Pairs Of Costars Who Won’t Work Together Again

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“I cannot sanction your buffoonery.” —Tommy Lee Jones to Jim Carrey

Table of Contents

We all have people we just don’t get along with. Sometimes, personalities just clash, but other times, a person’s decision to bully or mistreat others is the basis of your discontent. It’s no different for actors, and some have shared the screen with that person. They’ve been outspoken about how unlikely they are to repeat the experience.

Here are 14 pairs of actors who had such a difficult time working together that they probably won’t be sharing the screen again:

1.

After they worked together on 24, Freddie Prinze Jr. took a huge step back from acting because “Kiefer [Sutherland] was the most unprofessional dude in the world.”


20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

“That’s not me talking trash, I’d say it to his face,” he told ABC News. “I think everyone that’s worked with him has said that.”

2.

Sylvester Stallone said that Richard Gere was fired from The Lords of Flatbush because they got into a physical fight after Gere got mustard on Stallone’s pants while they were eating lunch together in the back of a Toyota.


Columbia Pictures courtesy Everett Collection / Art Zelin / Getty Images

In a fan Q&A, Stallone said, “Richard was given his walking papers and to this day seriously dislikes me.” 

3.

Julia Roberts called her I Love Trouble costar Nick Nolte “completely disgusting,” and they had so much trouble getting along on set that they filmed most of their scenes together with stand-ins.


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

“He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems to go out of his way to repel people,” Roberts told the New York Times.

4.

George Takei said he had “a lot of friends in [the] Star Trek cast, except for one,” and he initially refused to join the cast of Star Trek V because William Shatner was directing it.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Takei was also invited to participate in Comedy Central’s roast of William Shatner. Years later, he told USA Today, “I had 40 years of material, and they only gave me four minutes. I could have done the whole roast myself.”

Their feud spanned several decades, with both Takei and Shatner taking jabs at each other in their autobiographies, in the press, and on social media. They briefly reconciled on and off for Star Trek projects.

In 2020, during an appearance on David Tennant Does a Podcast With, Takei said, “Some actors seem to feel that it’s a one-man show. … That’s the source of some tensions.”

5.

On an Instagram Live, Kiely Williams said she’d never want to be on The Real — which is her Cheetah Girls costar Adrienne Bailon Houghton’s talk show — because “she’s gonna have to say, ‘Yes, Kiely, I did pretend to be your best friend. Now, I am not.'”


Disney Channel / Â©Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

In a later Instagram Live in which she reconciled her differences with fellow Cheetah Girl Raven-Symoné, Williams said, “[Adrienne] didn’t come to my dad’s funeral or call me when he died. … You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me, but you can’t ever say that I didn’t fucking ride for Adrienne.”

6.

While they were filming Batman Forever, Tommy Lee Jones told Jim Carrey that he hates him because he “cannot sanction [his] buffoonery.”


Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

On the Howard Stern Show, Carrey said he walked up to Jones in a restaurant and “the blood drained from his face in such a way that I realized that I had become the face of his pain.”

7.

While filming a scene for Charlie’s Angels, Bill Murray used “inexcusable and unacceptable” language to insult Lucy Liu, but she “would not stand down, and nor should [she] have.”


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

She told the LA Times, “No matter…[where] you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down.”

Murray’s role was recast for the sequel.

8.

After Paris Hilton hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, then–cast member Tina Fey called her “a piece of shit” and used other offensive, derogatory language to describe her.


NBC / Via youtube.com

On the Howard Stern Show, Fey expressed disappointment that Hilton refused to perform a sketch about her private video leak then locked herself in her dressing room.

Hilton has not commented on the experience, but she never returned to SNL

9.

Rose McGowan called out Alyssa Milano on Twitter for making the Charmed set “toxic AF” 14 years after the series ended.


Viacom / Â©Viacom/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan,” Milano told E! News.

10.

After they worked together on Cop Out, Kevin Smith called Bruce Willis “the unhappiest, most bitter, and meanest emo-bitch I’ve ever met at any job I’ve held down” in his book.


Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

He also said that Willis “fostered an unpleasant and unproductive work environment” and that the shoot was “fun and fruitful” when he wasn’t there.

11.

Will Smith said that his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Janet Hubert “wanted the show to be The Aunt Viv of Bel-Air show,” and she said he “probably is responsible for [her] firing.”


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In 2011, she told TMZ that there would never be a Fresh Prince reunion because she’d “never do anything with an asshole like Will Smith.”

There was a cast reunion in 2020, and Hubert explained that the change in her behavior on set was due to the fact that she pregnant and stuck in an abusive marriage. However, she also called out Smith for the toll his words took on her career.  She told him, “I understand you were able to move forward, but you know those words — calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood is the kiss of death. … It’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business. But I felt it was necessary for us to finally move forward — and I am sorry that I have blasted you to pieces.”

Smith told her, “I was 21 years old. Everything was a threat to me. … I didn’t know, but when I look back now, it’s obvious you were having a hard time. I felt like you hated me. I could not do a 30-year celebration of this show and not celebrate you. Celebrate your contribution to this show and celebrate your contribution to my life.”

12.

Samantha Ware called out Glee costar Lea Michele for committing “tragic microaggressions” that made her question her acting career and making her “first television gig a living hell,” and her claims were backed up by fellow castmates like Alex Newell and Heather Morris.


Fox / Via Netflix

As a result, Michele lost her Hello Fresh sponsorship. The next day, she issued an apology statement on Instagram. 

She said, “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.” 

However, later that month, Ware told Variety that Michele “decided to threaten [her] job” because Ware was “goofing around when the camera wasn’t on [her].”

Ware said, “She told me to shut my mouth. She said I don’t deserve to have that job. She talked about how she has reign. And here’s the thing: I completely understood that, and I was ready to be like, ‘This is your show. I’m not here to be disrespectful.’ But at that point, we were already past the respect and she was just abusing her power.”

13.

Archie Panjabi left The Good Wife amid rumors of a feud with costar Julianna Margulies, which were spurred by the news that they’d filmed their final scene together separately.


CBS / Via youtube.com

Margulies claimed the scene was shot that way because Panjabi was busy filming The Fall, but Panjabi later pointed out that The Fall hadn’t even begun filming at that time. 

14.

And finally, while filming Terms of Endearment, Debra Winger and Shirley MacLaine made no effort to hide their contempt for each other, and their feud came to a head when they were both nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

MacLaine won the Oscar for Terms of Endearment, but their feud followed her for decades afterwards.

In 2017, she told Entertainment Weekly, “It made for great ink. I didn’t have to do interviews. I did one and it lasted for 10 years.”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR