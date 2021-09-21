14 Heroes Who Were Originally Supposed To Be Villains

Evil Elsa had an appropriately tragic backstory to explain her turn to Snow Queendom: She was left at the altar on her wedding day and “froze her own heart so she would never love again.” But when she attempts to take over the kingdom with her snow army, it’s revealed that Hans is the true villain after he tries to use an avalanche to kill Elsa, Anna, and everyone else in his way. Elsa would redeem herself in the movie’s final moments by using her powers to save the kingdom from the avalanche, and her heart would unfreeze.



Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

