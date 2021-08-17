14 Funny Kissing Booth 3 Cast Interview Moments

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

“My advice to Elle at the end of Kissing Booth 3 would be to *cough cough* CHOOSE MARCO.”

1.

First, when Joel had the perfect response to Joey reading a thirst tweet about him:

2.

When Joey and Joel decided to throw Jacob off in a game of “Kiss & Tell“:

3.

When Joel tried his best to hit the woah…and Joey reminded us real friends don’t hold back:

4.

When Joey went through Joel’s wallet in a game of “Truth or Dare” and decided to take a little souvenir:

5.

When Jacob went undercover online and revealed his top-tier cooking skills:

6.

When Joey answered this Google prompt 100% flawlessly:

7.

When Joey shared her true feelings about who Elle should’ve ended up with:

8.

When they all tried to draw each other to varying degrees of success (and roasting):

11.

When Joey and Joel reacted to the Kissing Booth 3 trailer with just the right amount of ✨drama✨:

12.

When Taylor responded to a YouTube comment about watching The Kissing Booth alone with a very specific invitation:

13.

When Taylor called on Joey to improv a story during a dating slang game and Joey, well, tried:

14.

And finally, when Joey shared the *chef’s kiss* story of the first time she and Joel met:

