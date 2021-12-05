14 Famous Men Who Stood Up For Their Women Costars

However, not every man in Hollywood is content to sit back and let the disparity continue — some of them actively use their privilege and power to uplift the women they work with and demand better for them:
1.
Chadwick Boseman gave up a significant portion of his own salary so his 21 Bridges costar, Sienna Miller, could be paid what she “deserved to be paid.”
2.
When Lauren Ridloff, who is deaf, had to film a scene with her eyes closed for Eternals, her costar, Harry Styles, asked if he could tap her shoulder to cue that the director called cut so she wouldn’t have to wait for her interpreter to run over.
3.
In 2016, Emmy Rossum refused to sign on for the eighth season of Shameless unless she was paid more than her costar, William H. Macy, to make up for how much less she’d been paid in previous seasons. Macy himself fully supported her request, telling TMZ, “She works as hard as I do; she deserves everything.”
4.
When Michelle Rodriguez threatened to drop out of The Fast and the Furious over a cheating storyline she refused to do, her costar, Vin Diesel, sided with her and helped get the script changed.
5.
After WarnerMedia decided to release King Richard in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, thereby lowering the amount the cast would earn in theatrical returns, star and producer Will Smith personally paid his costars — including his onscreen daughters, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton — bonuses to help make up for it.
The bonuses weren’t the only time Smith showered his King Richard costars with generosity, though. Layla Crawford called him “such a generous and sweet person.”
6.
WandaVision director Matt Shakman employed Elizabeth Olsen to consult on the design for her new Scarlet Witch costume because “she knows what she has to do better than anybody, having done this for years now.”
7.
As someone “who understands the largeness and the expectations that are there,” Samuel L. Jackson helped take the pressure of joining the MCU off Brie Larson while filming Captain Marvel.
8.
When Meghan Markle was accused of bullying her royal aides, her former Suits costars, including D.B. Woodside and Patrick J. Adams, quickly defended her character and praised her for the kindness she showed them over the years.
9.
Gilmore Girls was Alexis Bledel’s first acting role, so costar Edward Herrmann took her under his wing and mentored her.
10.
When Good Day Sacramento criticized Cara Delevingne mid-interview for seeming “irritable” and asked her if she’d read the John Green book her movie Paper Towns was based on, Green wrote a blog post calling out just how sexist such questions were.
11.
In Us, writer/director Jordan Peele challenged harmful tropes and stereotypes that are often used to depict Black women in horror movies.
He’s continued to create opportunities for Black women both on camera and behind it, such as tapping Nia DaCosta to direct his remake of Candyman.
12.
When racist trolls harassed Kelly Marie Tran to the point that she deleted her Instagram, her Star Wars: The Last Jedi costar John Boyega called them out on Twitter, writing, “If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters, understand that there are decisions makers, and harassing the actors/actresses will do nothing.”
13.
The original script for Cruel Intentions wasn’t a great fit for Reese Witherspoon, so director Roger Kumble spent a week rewriting her character’s lines with her to transform it into a role she’d be proud to play.
14.
And finally, after body language expert Mandy O’Brien posted a video criticizing Brie Larson’s presentation in interviews (accusing her of “trying to dominate” her male costars and giving Chris Hemsworth “bedroom eyes” so he would “validate her”), her Avengers: Infinity War costar Don Cheadle called out O’Brien’s sexist take on Twitter and called the video “some of the funniest stuff I’ve ever heard.”
