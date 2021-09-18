14 Celebrity Feuds That Lasted More Than 20 Years

The New York Times devoted several pages to the divorce news, while Ex-Lady only got a little paragraph. The movie was pulled from theaters a week later due to poor ticket sales.

In 1935, while filming Dangerous, Davis fell deeply in love with her costar, Franchot Tone. However, during production, he got engaged to Crawford. In an interview with Michael Thorton more than 50 years later, Davis said, “She took him from me. She did it coldly, deliberately, and with complete ruthlessness.”

In 1936, Davis won an Oscar for her role in Dangerous. She hadn’t expected to win, but Jack Warner forced her to attend as part of a protest against the formation of SAG. To spite him, she wore an old costume in lieu of a fancy gown. When her name was called, Tone hugged her, but Crawford turned her back. When her husband called her out, she said, “Dear Bette! What a lovely frock.”

When Crawford signed to Warner Bros. Studios in 1943, she demanded that she get the dressing room next to Davis’s, and she sent a ton of gifts to try to make amends. Davis, however, returned them all.

In 1945, Davis turned down a role in Mildred Pierce, so Crawford took it — and won her only Oscar, which she accepted while lying in bed.

In 1950, Warner Bros. tried to get them to star opposite each other in Caged, but Davis refused. In 1952, Crawford’s ex-friend Katherine Albert wrote The Star, a movie about a washed-up actor that was a parody of Crawford. Davis played the lead.