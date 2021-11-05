$130M hack raises suspicions, Chinese miners head to Laos, Huobi’s moon mission By Cointelegraph

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industrys most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.
It was a quiet week in the mainland as much of the Chinese crypto community was either lying low, off in Lisbon, or recovering from a week-long hangover following the Shanghai Blockchain Week that concluded over last weekend.
Huobi not giving up on moon mission
PlatOn claims a partnership with Google (NASDAQ:) Cloud
Mining in Southeast Asia
CBDC gaining traction
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.