13 “Sex Education” Actors In Their First Role, On The Show, And IRL

Three years after his success in the theater, Ncuti got a lead role in Sex Education, even though he thought he blew his audition. In a previous interview he said, “It’s really nice to have a gay character, a Black character, be at the forefront of this story on a show like this. The show has helped a lot of people find strength within themselves, ’cause a lot of the characters have a struggle they’re going through that a lot of people can identify with.”