13 “Sex Education” Actors In Their First Role, On The Show, And IRL

Asa as Otis Milburn in Sex Education:
2.
Ncuti Gatwa as the lead in the theater production 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips (2015):
Ncuti as Eric Effiong in Sex Education:
3.
Connor Swindells as Donald in The Vanishing (2018):
Connor as Adam Groff in Sex Education:
4.
Kedar Williams-Stirling as Junior in Shank (2010):
Kedar as Jackson Marchetti in Sex Education:
Kedar IRL:
5.
Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully in The X-Files:
Gillian as Jean Milburn in Sex Education:
6.
Aimee Lou Wood in a production of Mary Stewart (2016–17):
Aimee Wood as Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education:
7.
Patricia Allison as Susan in the theater production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2017–18):
Patricia as Ola Nyman in Sex Education:
8.
Mimi Keene as Cindy Williams in EastEnders (2013–15):
Mimi as Ruby in Sex Education:
9.
Tanya Reynolds as Teresa in Delicious (2016–19)
Tanya as Lily Iglehart in Sex Education:
10.
Simone Ashley as Girl Ben Lyk in Kill Ben Lyk (2018):
Simone as Olivia Hanan in Sex Education:
11.
Alistair Petrie as George Forsyte in The Forsyte Saga (2002–3):
Alistair as Mr. Groff in Sex Education:
12.
Mikael Persbrandt as Ola Simonsson in Rederiet (1992–94):
Mikael as Jakob Nyman in Sex Education:
13.
Sami Outalbali as Ilyes in Les Grands (2016–19):
Sami as Rahim in Sex Education:
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.