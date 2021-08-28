13 Problematic TV Couples That Fans Absolutely Loved

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“They’re the #1 toxic couple. I would not be surprised if someone else has already listed them on here. They had all the toxic traits in a relationship: lying, deceit, physical abuse, emotional abuse, verbal abuse, spitefulness, vindictiveness, torture, and the most toxic being murder. Name a couple that can top them?”

—steponme1986