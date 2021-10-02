13 Midnight Mass Cast Photos Then Vs Now

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

The Midnight Mass cast just seems like a great group to hang out with.

Table of Contents

1.

Kate Siegel’s first role in 2007:


FenceSitter Films / Via youtu.be

One of Kate’s earliest roles was in the film Steam opposite Ruby Dee and Ally Sheedy. She starred in several movies and TV shows that year, including Ghost Whisperer, Castle, and more. In 2013, she was cast in her first Mike Flanagan project as Marisol Chavez in Oculus

Kate Siegel as Erin Greene in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Midnight Mass is Kate’s seventh project with husband Mike Flanagan. Notably, she previously starred in Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Talking about taking on the role of Erin in Midnight Mass, Kate said, “When Midnight Mass came around, I said to him, maybe for the first time in my career, ‘Mike, I have to play this part.'”

Kate Siegel in real life:

2.

Zach Gilford’s first role in 2006:


NBC

After starring in a short film, Zach’s first major role was as QB1 Matt Saracen in Friday Night Lights in 2006. He played Matt for 62 episodes before departing the series. After FNL, Zach went on to star in Off the Map, The Mob Doctor, L.A.’s Finest and more. Before Midnight Mass, he played Greg on NBC’s Good Girls.

Zach Gilford as Riley Flynn in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Midnight Mass is Zach’s first Mike Flanagan project, and he knocks it out of the park. Speaking about playing Riley, Zach said, “What I really liked about this character is that he was someone who was very religious. He was an altar boy. He believed in all that, and then it was having this life-altering event that was his fault.”

Zach Gilford in real life:


Entertainment Tonight / Via youtu.be

After Midnight Mass, Zach will star in Mike Flanagan’s next TV series, called The Midnight Club. He’ll reunite with several other Midnight Mass cast members on that project as well. Zach will also be starring in the upcoming TV series Hombre alongside Gael García Bernal.

3.

Hamish Linklater’s first role in 2000:


ABC

Hamish’s first role was in the TV series Gideon’s Crossing, where he played Dr. Bruce Cherry opposite Andre Braugher. From there, he appeared in several TV shows and movies before landing his starring role as Matthew Kimble in The New Adventures of Old Christine in 2006. Since then, he’s starred in several TV shows, like The Big C, The Crazy Ones, Legion, and more.

Hamish Linklater as Father Paul in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Hamish’s role as Father Paul on Midnight Mass marks his first collaboration with Mike Flanagan. Talking about taking on the role, Hamish said, “The scale of the role really was what was so exciting. Getting to use this beautiful language and having these beautiful sermons to deliver was thrilling.”

Hamish Linklater in real life:

4.

Samantha Sloyan’s first major role in 2011:


CBS

During the early 2000s, Samantha starred in several episodes of TV shows, but the earliest appearance we can find a photo of was when she appeared in an episode of NCIS in 2011. She then landed a recurring role on Scandal as Jeannine Locke before starring as Penny on Grey’s Anatomy.

Samantha Sloyan as Bev Keane in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Midnight Mass is the third Mike Flanagan project Samantha has starred in. She’s previously appeared in Hush and The Haunting of Hill House. Speaking about playing the chilling character of Bev, Samantha said, “I did have pieces and it was less about the specifics of her life and more about how she felt about the island. I did feel that it was really important to me that she felt an ownership of it and that that was driving her.”

Samantha Sloyan in real life:


TVLine / Via youtu.be

After Midnight Mass, Samantha will reunite with Mike Flanagan, Zach Gilford, and more Midnight Mass actors on the upcoming TV series The Midnight Club.

5.

Rahul Kohli’s first role in 2012:


BBC / Via youtu.be

Rahul’s first TV role was on the BBC series Holby City in 2012. From there, he went on to appear in numerous TV shows before landing his starring role as Ravi Chakrabarti on iZombie, which was a role he played for five seasons.

Rahul Kohli as Sheriff Hassan in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Rahul’s role as Sheriff Hassan on Midnight Mass is the second time he’s worked with Mike Flanagan. He previously starred as Owen in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Talking about developing his character in Midnight Mass, Rahul tweeted that he and Mike payed homage to Joel from The Last of Us.

Rahul Kohli in real life:

6.

Annabeth Gish’s first role in 1987:


De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Annabeth’s first major role came in 1987 when she starred in Hiding Out opposite Jon Cryer. The following year, she landed one of her most notable roles as Kat in Mystic Pizza. Annabeth went on to star in a lot of movies and TV shows, like The X-FilesThe West Wing, Sons of Anarchy, Pretty Little Liars, and more.

Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sarah Gunning in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Annabeth’s role as Sarah in Midnight Mass is the third time she’s starred in a Mike Flanagan project. She starred in Before I Wake, and then she appeared as Mrs. Dudley in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. Speaking about working with Mike again, Annabeth said, “There definitely is a titillating tickle of anticipation. This is my third project with him, and I’m always just innately intrigued and honored that he keeps coming back.”

Annabeth Gish in real life:

7.

Henry Thomas’s first role in 1982:


Universal Pictures

Henry’s first big role came in 1982, when he was cast as Elliot in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. He went on to star in numerous movies, like Cloak & DaggerLegends of the Fall, 11:14, Gangs of New York, and more.

Henry Thomas as Ed Flynn in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Henry’s work as Ed Flynn in Midnight Mass marks his sixth collaboration with Mike Flanagan. He’s appeared in several of his movies and starred in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor as Young Hugh Crain and Henry Wingrave, respectively. 

Henry Thomas in real life:

8.

Kristin Lehman’s first role in 1995:


CBS / USA

Kristin’s first big role came in 1995, when she was cast as Urs on Forever Knight. From there, she appeared in numerous TV shows and even landed a recurring role on Felicity. Kristin went on to appear in Judging Amy, Drive, The Killing, and much more.

Kristin Lehman as Annie Flynn in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Kristin’s role as Annie on Midnight Mass marks her first time working on a Mike Flanagan project. Speaking about joining the Mike Flanagan family, Kristin said, “Because I’m older in my career, it really matters to me who I spend my time with and so not only was I nervous to be joining a company of such talented people, but I also concurrently had an innate trust that they had both chosen people who had integrity.”

Kristin Lehman in real life:

9.

Alex Essoe’s first role in 2008:


The CW

Alex’s first role was in an episode of the short-lived TV series Reaper in 2008. From there, she appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, before landing her starring role in the the horror movie Starry Eyes in 2014.

Alex Essoe as Mildred Gunning in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Midnight Mass is Alex’s third Mike Flanagan project. She previously appeared in Doctor Sleep as the iconic Wendy Torrance, and she starred as Charlotte Wingrave in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Alex’s role in Midnight Mass was kept under wraps prior to the entire series dropping on Netflix.

Alex Essoe in real life:


Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Besides Midnight Mass, you can catch Alex in the film Faceless and the TV series The Edge of Sleep. She also starred in the horror movie Death Of Me in 2020, opposite Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth.

10.

Michael Trucco’s first notable role in 1998:


CBS

After appearing in a few short-lived TV shows, Michael’s first notable role came in 1998, when he appeared in three episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210. He went on to appear in shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, One Tree Hill, Battlestar Galactica, Castle, How I Met Your Mother, Revenge, and more.

Michael Trucco as Wade in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Michael’s role as Wade in Midnight Mass is the second time he’s starred in a Mike Flanagan project. He previously starred as John in Hush opposite Kate Siegel and Samantha Sloyan.

Michael Trucco in real life:

11.

Igby Rigney’s first role in 2018:


CBS

Igby’s first role was in an episode of Blue Bloods in 2018. After that, he notably appeared as Young Jesse in F9: The Fast Saga.

Igby Rigney as Warren Flynn in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Igby’s work as Warren in Midnight Mass is the first time he’s worked with Mike Flanagan.

Igby Rigney in real life:

12.

Rahul Abburi’s first role in 2017:


YouTube / Via youtu.be

Rahul’s first role was in the YouTube Red series Good Game in 2017, where he played Kama Pasala.

Rahul Abburi as Ali Hassan in Midnight Mass:


Netflix

Rahul’s work as Ali in Midnight Mass marks his first project with Mike Flanagan. This limited series was also Rahul’s third acting credit overall, and he absolutely crushed it.

Rahul Abburi in real life:

13.

Annarah Cymone’s first role as Leeza in Midnight Mass in 2021:


Netflix

Annarah’s role as Leeza in Midnight Mass is actually her first major role. Right before the series, she also appeared in the movie Caged in 2021.

Annarah Cymone in real life:

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR