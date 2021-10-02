13 Midnight Mass Cast Photos Then Vs Now



Netflix



Midnight Mass is the third Mike Flanagan project Samantha has starred in. She’s previously appeared in Hush and The Haunting of Hill House. Speaking about playing the chilling character of Bev, Samantha said, “I did have pieces and it was less about the specifics of her life and more about how she felt about the island. I did feel that it was really important to me that she felt an ownership of it and that that was driving her.”