13 Famous People Who Bought Their Parents A New House

Bradly Lamb
“Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house…I worked and worked and now I’m here!”

1.

Rihanna bought her mom a $2 million mansion in Barbados, which she unveiled on an episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You can catch a glimpse of the five-bedroom home below or via this clip from the episode.

2.

Nicki Minaj said she knew she’d ~officially~ made it when she was finally able to buy her mom a house.


Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

She told The Box Houston, “It felt amazing. I remember when I was little I used to pray that I would get money to help my mom, and it’s crazy that it comes to fruition even before [Pink Friday] comes out.”

You can see some highlights of the 8-bedroom, 14-bathroom home — including 4 kitchens, a theater, and a massive pool — on it’s Trulia page.

4.

In 2011, Taylor Swift bought her parents a $2.5 million home in Nashville, not too far from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.


Rick Diamond / Getty Images for ACM

5.

Cardi B fulfilled her childhood dream and bought her mom a house back in 2018.


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Lucky for us, Cardi took to Instagram to share her mom’s incredible new place.

6.

After Chris Pratt landed his first major role at the age of 23, his first big purchase was a house for his mom, Kathy.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7.

Michael B. Jordan upgraded himself and his parents from the $1.7 million home he bought them in 2015 to a 4,530-square-foot, $5.8 million house in the Hollywood Hills.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

You can catch a glimpse of the home — and his adorable parents — in his Vogue “73 Questions” interview.

8.

Pete Davidson and his mom bought a $1.3 million, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Staten Island, New York, in 2016.


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pete, who was previously living in the house’s basement as a detached apartment, has since moved out and into his own $1.2 million condo nearby.

You can see some of their home in the background of Pete’s “Stuck in the House” SNL sketch:

9.

In 2013, Justin Bieber bought a $850,000, five-bedroom cabin-style home for his dad and stepsiblings in Ontario, Canada.


Rick Diamond / Getty Images for CMT

10.

For Christmas in 2019, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought his mom a new house, ensuring her that she could choose “any home she wants, anywhere she wants.”


Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

He shared a sweet video to Instagram of him surprising his mom with the good news.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, John brought his parents into the house and tricked them into believing they were being interviewed before he revealed the big surprise. You can catch a few good glimpses of the new home below.


Instagram / Instagram: @johnboyega / Via youtube.com

In the video, he told his parents, “It’s a small token, but I just thought it’s best that you live in an environment and place where you’re happy and you have space and privacy.”

12.

For Demi Lovato’s 18th birthday, they bought their family a Mediterranean-style house, complete with a pool and waterslide, right outside of LA.


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

They told People, “For me to give [that] to my family on my birthday, that was the best present.” 

13.

And finally, Travis Scott bought his parents a new house for Christmas in 2016, tweeting, “Bought my fam a crib for Christmas. Use to sleep on floors. Now we walk on marble.”


Taylor Hill / Getty Images for Governors Ball

He shared a glimpse of the house’s stunning pool on his Instagram, saying “[I] gave my family a present [I’ve] been working on my whole life.”

