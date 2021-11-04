13 Famous People Who Bought Their Parents A New House

“Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house…I worked and worked and now I’m here!”
You can catch a glimpse of the five-bedroom home below or via this clip from the episode.
Nicki Minaj said she knew she’d ~officially~ made it when she was finally able to buy her mom a house.
You can see some highlights of the 8-bedroom, 14-bathroom home — including 4 kitchens, a theater, and a massive pool — on it’s Trulia page.
In 2011, Taylor Swift bought her parents a $2.5 million home in Nashville, not too far from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.
Cardi B fulfilled her childhood dream and bought her mom a house back in 2018.
Lucky for us, Cardi took to Instagram to share her mom’s incredible new place.
After Chris Pratt landed his first major role at the age of 23, his first big purchase was a house for his mom, Kathy.
Michael B. Jordan upgraded himself and his parents from the $1.7 million home he bought them in 2015 to a 4,530-square-foot, $5.8 million house in the Hollywood Hills.
You can catch a glimpse of the home — and his adorable parents — in his Vogue “73 Questions” interview.
Pete Davidson and his mom bought a $1.3 million, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Staten Island, New York, in 2016.
You can see some of their home in the background of Pete’s “Stuck in the House” SNL sketch:
In 2013, Justin Bieber bought a $850,000, five-bedroom cabin-style home for his dad and stepsiblings in Ontario, Canada.
For Christmas in 2019, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought his mom a new house, ensuring her that she could choose “any home she wants, anywhere she wants.”
He shared a sweet video to Instagram of him surprising his mom with the good news.
In a now-deleted Instagram video, John brought his parents into the house and tricked them into believing they were being interviewed before he revealed the big surprise. You can catch a few good glimpses of the new home below.
For Demi Lovato’s 18th birthday, they bought their family a Mediterranean-style house, complete with a pool and waterslide, right outside of LA.
And finally, Travis Scott bought his parents a new house for Christmas in 2016, tweeting, “Bought my fam a crib for Christmas. Use to sleep on floors. Now we walk on marble.”
He shared a glimpse of the house’s stunning pool on his Instagram, saying “[I] gave my family a present [I’ve] been working on my whole life.”