13 Facts About “Squid Game” Actor HoYeon Jung

When your debut acting role becomes a global phenomenon.
Squid Game has given us a lot.
It introduced us to a new fictional world, made us question our morality as a species, and most importantly, gave us the tragic character of Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung).
So in honor of one of everyone’s favorite selfless hero from the new series, here’s 13 facts about breakout star HoYeon Jung.
2.
She is besties with Jennie from BLACKPINK.
3.
She works as a professional model.
5.
She placed second on Season 4 of Korea’s Next Top Model.
6.
In 2016, she became an international modeling sensation for her fiery red hair that captivated audiences.
7.
HoYeon spent most of her time in between traveling for shoots watching movies, which made her want to get into acting.
8.
She created a journal for Sae-byeok to help herself get into the mind of the character.
9.
She’s currently dating South Korean actor Dong-hwi Lee, who is famous for the TV show Reply.
10.
She is now South Korea’s most followed female actor on Instagram.
11.
Her favorite documentary is Netflix’s Headspace: Guide to Sleep.
12.
When she found out she was cast as Sae-byeok, she was worried she couldn’t pull off the role.
13.
And last but not least, she has two siblings: a brother and sister.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!