13 Celebrities Who Are Nonbinary Or Genderqueer

Theo, who previously identified as transgender and is now nonbinary, explained how their views on gender have evolved since first coming out. In an interview with Vogue, he said, “Because I grew up around these rigid gender roles, when I was 18, 19, my coming-out process was about over-correcting myself in order to fit into this other part of society…During that process, I was like, ‘Yep, I’m definitely a boy, I use he/him pronouns, nothing else.’ At the time, I still kind of felt like I was in the middle, but that space to exist in was very small. The work environments that I was in were very masculine and kind of intimidating, and I was trying to blend in.” They began identifying as nonbinary at age 22, saying, “I was like, ‘I’m just going to do whatever I want and I hope that some other people follow suit.’”

Theo’s pronouns are he/him and they/them. He told Advocate, “…I really like both. I think that my history is being a very masc person and existing on one half of this big spectrum. I love being called ‘he’ and I love being called ‘they.'”