12 Sexy Singles Attempt To Find Their Perfect Love Match—But They Don’t Know The Surprises In Store On The Premiere Episode Of ‘Love Locked!’

Roommates, if you ever wanted The Shade Room to create their own dating reality show, then you can finally breathe a sigh of relief because we have definitely delivered with our brand new show “Love Locked!” In the premiere episode, 12 sexy singles are put together in a house to find out if their love match awaits—but there are several twists and turns that could make finding the one a little more difficult than they imagined.

On “Love Locked,” Six women and six men, under the guidance of relationship experts, set out to hopefully find their soulmate, but they probably weren’t expecting the obstacles placed in their way to keep things interesting and weed out the undesirables.

With temptation floating around at every turn, finding your ideal love match can seem impossible, but with our two expert matchmakers, a private investigator and some jaw-dropping curve balls that can change the game at any time, our “Love Locked” cast is in store for the ride of their lives that could hopefully lead to true love.

In the first episode, we’re introduced to our singles and start to see them naturally pair off, but when conversations of cheating begin to arise, some potential matches are curved before they even get the chance. Meanwhile, a preview for what’s ahead teases that the games have only just begun.

To find out who gets kissed, and who gets dissed, you can watch “Love Locked” every Monday at 5PM PST!

