12 Best And 11 Worst Celeb Halloween Costumes

Some celebs will paint some blood on their face and call it a costume.
1.
Above and beyond: The Weeknd’s Joker costume from 2019 that I can’t believe isn’t Jack Nicholson:
2.
Disappointing: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “me, but beat up” and “Miami witch” costumes from 2020 that I can’t believe are actual costumes:
3.
Above and beyond: Lady Gaga’s Edward Scissorhands costume from 2017 that genuinely looks straight out of the movie:
4.
Disappointing: Ben Platt’s ’70s costume from 2017 that looks straight out of his own closet:
5.
Above and beyond: Heidi Klum’s incredible Fiona from Shrek costume in 2018 that left my jaw on the floor:
6.
Disappointing: Noah Centineo’s slashing victim costume from 2020 that left a lot to be desired:
7.
Above and beyond: Kat Graham’s The Mask costume from 2018 that anyone would recognize:
8.
Disappointing: Paris Hilton’s sexy…pilot I think (or maybe Rosie the Riveter?) costume from 2006 that completely stumped me:
9.
Above and beyond: Lupita Nyong’o’s Dionne from Clueless costume from 2018 that got every detail exactly right:
10.
Disappointing: The Rock’s Mufasa costume from 2020 that got the size wrong:
11.
Above and beyond: Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Barbie and Ken costumes from 2016 that need no explaining:
12.
Disappointing: Jeff Probst’s 2015 costume that needs a “Bear” name tag to explain. (But I’m still actually confused whether it means Bear Grylls, a literal bear, or something else.)
13.
Above and beyond: Cardi B’s Medusa costume from 2020 that really looks like she has a snake body:
14.
Disappointing: Kyle MacLachlan’s kale costume from 2016 that appears to be just a lot of kale glued to his body:
15.
Above and beyond: Khleo Thomas’s Powerline from A Goofy Movie costume in 2021 that’s doing the absolute most:
16.
Disappointing: Jameela Jamil’s Billie Eilish costume from 2019 that’s doing the bare minimum:
17.
Above and beyond: Jason Derulo’s Night King costume from 2017 that clearly took a lot of hard work and effort:
18.
Disappointing: Katherine McNamara’s Kim Possible costume from 2015 that felt very low-effort:
19.
Above and beyond: The Weeknd and Bella Hadid’s joint Beetlejuice costumes in 2018 that are instantly recognizable:
20.
Disappointing: Taylor Lautner’s Ryan Lochte costume from 2016 that’s barely recognizable:
21.
Above and beyond: Kendall Jenner’s fembot from Austin Powers costume in 2018 that’s spot-on and refreshingly new:
22.
Disappointing: Kim Kardashian’s mermaid costume from 2012 that’s pretty tired:
23.
And above and beyond: Lebron James’ Pennywise costume that won Halloween in 2017:
