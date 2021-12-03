Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
11-Year-Old Zöe Kravitz Sings TLC's No Scrubs On VH1 - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 11-Year-Old Zöe Kravitz Sings TLC’s No Scrubs On VH1
Entertainment

11-Year-Old Zöe Kravitz Sings TLC’s No Scrubs On VH1

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

In case you didn’t know, yesterday — December 1, to be specific — was Zöe Kravitz’s birthday. Don’t worry, there’s still time to get her a gift.

To celebrate, VH1 posted a throwback video on their IG of Zöe at 11 years old singing TLC’s “No Scrubs.” It’s adorable.

In the clip, Zöe asks someone off camera, “Sing a song? What am I gonna sing? What should I sing?” before launching into — you guessed it — “No Scrubs.”

“Am I on TV?” she asks at the end of the clip. Yes! You are!

“Wow. just wowwwww,” Zöe commented on the clip while reposting to her own IG story with the caption: “Thank you all for the birthday love. You’ve created a monster.”

VH1’s video wasn’t the only throwback posted for Zöe’s birthday. Her dad, Lenny, posted a cute snap of the two of them building sand castles when she was younger and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly.”

Happy belated birthday, Zöe! Hope it was a good one.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex Diamond Brown Shares Baby...

Why Adele’s Decision To Do A Las Vegas...

11 Celebrities Who Did Horrible Things And Everyone...

Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Dec....

Whoopi Goldberg Slams SCOTUS On Abortion Rights On...

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Hands While Shopping...

Ariana Grande Kelly Clarkson New Christmas Song Live

NikkieTutorials Video – Hollywood Life

Adele Shades ‘Real Housewives’ On NikkieTutorials: Video –...

“The Princess Switch 3” Fan Reactions

Leave a Comment