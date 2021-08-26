11% of young Americans have invested their stimulus checks into crypto: Survey By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A new survey has found that more than one in ten American citizens aged between 18 to 34 have invested part of their Covid-19 stimulus checks into crypto assets.

Conducted by CNBC and research firm Momentive, the survey queried 5,530 adults and found that 11% of survey participants had purchased cryptocurrency with their stimulus money.