11 Celebs Who Dropped Out And 11 Who Have Multiple Degrees

I was today years old when I found out Jake Gyllenhaal dropped out of Columbia.
2.
Shaquille O’Neal has a BA in general studies from Louisiana University, an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a doctorate in education from Barry University.
3.
Mila Kunis attended UCLA shortly, transferred to Loyola Marymount University, and then dropped out.
4.
Ken Jeong has a BS from Duke University and got his M.D. at the UNC School of Medicine.
5.
Kristen Bell attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts to study musical theater but dropped out a few credits short of her degree to take a role in the Broadway musical version of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.
7.
Jessica Biel was enrolled in Tufts University in Massachusetts for two years but dropped out to take a role in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003).
8.
Spike Lee has a BA in mass communication from Morehouse and an MFA in film from NYU Tisch.
9.
Tom Hanks studied theater at Chabot College and transferred to California State University, Sacramento after two years before dropping out to do an internship at Great Lakes Theater Festival.
10.
Eva Longoria got a BS in kinesiology from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and a master’s in Chicano Studies from California State University, Northridge.
11.
Madonna received a scholarship to the University of Michigan and studied there for two years before dropping out and moving to New York City to pursue her music career.
12.
Mayim Bialik has a BS in neuroscience and a PhD in neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles.
13.
Jake Gyllenhaal went to Columbia for about two years to study Eastern religions and philosophy and then dropped out to concentrate on acting.
14.
Bridgit Mendler has a degree in anthropology from the University of Southern California and a graduate degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
15.
John Mayer was enrolled at the Berklee College of Music, left after two semesters, moved to Atlanta, and started a band called LoFi Masters with his friend, Clay Cook.
16.
Rebel Wilson attended the University of New South Wales and graduated with a BA in theater and performance studies and also a Bachelor of Laws degree.
17.
Lady Gaga got early admission to Collaborative Art Projects 21, a music school at NYU Tisch. She dropped out in the second semester of her second year to pursue her music career.
18.
David Duchovny has a BA in English literature from Princeton University and an MA in English literature from Yale.
19.
Ashton Kutcher attended the University of Iowa and majored in biochemical engineering. During that time, he was approached by a model scout at a bar, won the “Fresh Faces of Iowa” modeling competition, and then eventually dropped out and moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.
20.
Lupita Nyong’o has a degree in film and theater studies from Hampshire College and a master’s degree in acting from Yale School of Drama.
21.
Alicia Keys had a scholarship to Columbia but dropped out after a month to focus on her music full-time.
22.
And Angela Basset has a BA in African American studies from Yale and an MFA from Yale School of Drama.
Who are other celebs who dropped out of college or have multiple degrees? Let us know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!