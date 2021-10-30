11 Celebs Who Dropped Out And 11 Who Have Multiple Degrees



Brad explained, “It just came to the time of graduation and everyone — all my friends were committing to jobs — and I just realized I was not ready for that yet. I packed up my car. I didn’t graduate — I had two weeks left — and I moved out to LA.”

He decided not to finish the two weeks because “I just felt I was done; I was done with it. I knew where I wanted to go. I had a direction. I always liked those moments of epiphany when you have the next destination.”