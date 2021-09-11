101 Bored Apes NFT auction at Sotheby’s closes at more than $24M By Cointelegraph

The auction of Yuga Labs’ 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection has smashed through expectations with a winning bid of $24.39 million.

The auction closed on Friday and was hosted by the prestigious auction house Sotheby’s, which had estimated earlier that the collection would fetch between $12 million and $18 million.

Bored Ape NFT 3749 Avatar: Source: The Sandbox
NFT sales volume: OpenSea