$100K per BTC by year-end is still within reach By Cointelegraph

Anthony Scaramucci, CEO and founder of SkyBridge Capital, thinks (BTC) can reach $100,000 before the end of the year, mainly due to the exponential growth in demand every month.
“The bottom line is you have the limited and fixed supply of Bitcoin and you have every month exponentially more demand,” Scaramucci told Cointelegraph in an exclusive interview. “As long as I see that, I see those prices rising. So, we’re going to stick with the $100,000 price target,” he explained.
