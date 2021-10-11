100 Couples Who Were Dating In 2006

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

It’s just weird to see Blake Lively with someone who isn’t Ryan Reynolds.

Table of Contents

The following is a list of couples who were dating exactly 15 years ago in the great year of 2006.


Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images

Let’s start off with the couples who are no longer together. RIP to all of them:


Yogibehr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mandy Moore and Zach Braff


John Shearer / Getty Images

Orlando Bloom and Kate Bosworth


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kanye West and Alexis Rainey


John Sciulli / WireImage for Bluprint / Getty Images

Blake Lively and Kelly Blatz


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Penélope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline


John Sciulli / WireImage for PMK/HBH / Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy

Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri


Frank Mullen / WireImage / Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson and Braxton Olita


John Stanton / WireImage / Getty Images

Christopher Knight and Adrianne Curry


Chris Weeks / WireImage / Getty Images

Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

Kelis and Nas


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia


Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images

Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel


Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony


Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith


Niki Nikolova / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito


Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt


Jason Kempin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Brody Jenner and Kristin Cavallari


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Chris Klein and Ginnifer Goodwin


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Stavros Niarchos


John Shearer / Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer and Camile Grammer-Meyer


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler


Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage for SYNDICATE / Getty images

Jordan Bratman and Christina Aguilera


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Uma Thurman and André Balazs


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James


E. Charbonneau / Getty Images

Nicole Richie and DJ AM


Tom Wargacki / WireImage / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore And Fabrizio Moretti


Serge Benhamou / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Courteney Cox and David Arquette


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Mischa Barton and Cisco Adler


Amy Graves / WireImage / Getty Images

Madonna and Guy Ritchie


C. Uncle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody


Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage

Lindsay Lohan and Harry Morton


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Charlize Theron and Stuart Townsend


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon


Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage for InStyle Magazine / Getty Images

Joel Madden and Hilary Duff


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Hulk and Linda Hogan


M. Von Holden / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro


S. Levin / WireImage / Getty Images

Dita Von Teese and Marilyn Manson


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Star Jones and Al Reynolds


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Frankie Muniz and Jamie Gandy


John Sciulli / WireImage for Diesel USA / Getty Images

Josh Groban and January Jones


John Sciulli / WireImage for Audi of America, Inc. / Getty Images

Ben Harper and Laura Dern


John Sciulli / WireImage for Absurda / Getty Images

David Boreanaz and Jaime Bergman


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake


Lisa Blumenfeld / Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis


Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kelli and Rosie O’Donnell


Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images

Jewel and Ty Murray


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Seal and Heidi Klum


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s another picture of them at Heidi’s annual Halloween party:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty images

Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Kerry Washington and David Moscow


Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

Jenna Jameson and Tito Ortiz


Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

Nicky Hilton and Kevin Connolly


Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump


Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images

And now here are the couples that have managed to STILL be together since 2006:

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber


Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott


John Sciulli / WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli / Getty Images

Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek


Michele Crosera / AFP via Getty Images

Jay-Z and Beyoncé


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden-McCormack


Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Ice-T and Coco


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Pink and Carey Hart


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.


E. Charbonneau / WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell


Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage / Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Jason and Daena Alexander


John Sciulli / WireImage for BWR Public Relations / Getty Images

Rob and Amber


Mark Sullivan / WireImage / Getty Images

Gloria and Emilio Estefan


Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos


M. Von Holden / WireImage / Getty Images

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Victoria and David Beckham


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson


John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

David Furnish and Elton John


John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban


Photonews International Inc. / Getty Images

Keely Shaye-Smith and Pierce Brosnan


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

Steve Carell and Nancy Walls


Michael Tran Archive / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR