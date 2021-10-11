100 Couples Who Were Dating In 2006

It’s just weird to see Blake Lively with someone who isn’t Ryan Reynolds.
Let’s start off with the couples who are no longer together. RIP to all of them:
Mandy Moore and Zach Braff
Orlando Bloom and Kate Bosworth
Kanye West and Alexis Rainey
Blake Lively and Kelly Blatz
Penélope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy
Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
Ashlee Simpson and Braxton Olita
Christopher Knight and Adrianne Curry
Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter
Kelis and Nas
Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons
Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia
Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Brody Jenner and Kristin Cavallari
Chris Klein and Ginnifer Goodwin
Paris Hilton and Stavros Niarchos
Kelsey Grammer and Camile Grammer-Meyer
Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler
Jordan Bratman and Christina Aguilera
Uma Thurman and André Balazs
Sandra Bullock and Jesse James
Nicole Richie and DJ AM
Drew Barrymore And Fabrizio Moretti
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Mischa Barton and Cisco Adler
Madonna and Guy Ritchie
Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling
Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody
Lindsay Lohan and Harry Morton
Charlize Theron and Stuart Townsend
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Joel Madden and Hilary Duff
Hulk and Linda Hogan
Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro
Dita Von Teese and Marilyn Manson
Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton
Star Jones and Al Reynolds
Frankie Muniz and Jamie Gandy
Josh Groban and January Jones
Ben Harper and Laura Dern
David Boreanaz and Jaime Bergman
Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Eva Longoria and Tony Parker
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani
Kelli and Rosie O’Donnell
Jewel and Ty Murray
Seal and Heidi Klum
And here’s another picture of them at Heidi’s annual Halloween party:
Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes
LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet
Kerry Washington and David Moscow
Jenna Jameson and Tito Ortiz
Nicky Hilton and Kevin Connolly
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
And now here are the couples that have managed to STILL be together since 2006:
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden-McCormack
Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin
Ice-T and Coco
Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman
Pink and Carey Hart
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Jason and Daena Alexander
Rob and Amber
Gloria and Emilio Estefan
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna
Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Victoria and David Beckham
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
David Furnish and Elton John
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Keely Shaye-Smith and Pierce Brosnan
Steve Carell and Nancy Walls
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
