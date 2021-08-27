Home Entertainment 10 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Are By Jack Harlow

10 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Are By Jack Harlow

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Put some respect on his name!

Let’s do a quick introduction: This is Jack Harlow. He’s a 23-year-old rapper from Kentucky.

He’s been making music since 2017, when he dropped his first single, “Dark Horse.” I guarantee you’ve heard a song of his and probably don’t even realize it.


Lil Nas X / Via giphy.com

His latest feature on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” has put him all over the charts.

I know this because I’ve been hearing this man’s voice on tracks for YEARS and had no clue it was him.

Here are just a few of his biggest hits and features:

1.

“What’s Poppin” Remix ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne

View this video on YouTube


Jack Harlow / Via youtube.com

Everyone and their mom have heard this song, but what you may not know is that Jack Harlow is the artist behind the original version.

2.

“I Wanna See Some Ass”

View this video on YouTube


Jack Harlow / Via youtube.com

TikTok is obsessed with this song, but I bet most people on the app couldn’t tell you that Jack is the one singing.

3.

“Already Best Friends” ft. Chris Brown

View this video on YouTube


Jack Harlow / Via youtube.com

This is a prime example of a hit song that plays frequently on the radio, but a lot of people can’t name the artist. Notable verses include Jack’s song/rap that starts with, “She brought a buddy in / ‘What you studying?'”

5.

“Tap In” remix by Saweetie ft. Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow

View this video on YouTube


Uproxx / Via youtube.com

Everyone remembers how “Tap In” by Saweetie completely dominated TikTok in the summer of 2020. Well, Jack was on the remix.

7.

“Killer” remix by Eminem ft. Jack Harlow

View this video on YouTube


EminemMusic / Via youtube.com

Eminem only made this song better by adding Jack to it. I, personally, had no clue that this was Jack Harlow’s voice on the remix.

10.

“I Won” by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn

View this video on YouTube


Atlantic Records / Via youtube.com

Jack’s done so many collaborations with big-name artists at this point that it’s hard to go through them all.

What are your favorite Jack Harlow songs? Let us know in the comments below.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©