10 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Are By Jack Harlow

Put some respect on his name!
Let’s do a quick introduction: This is Jack Harlow. He’s a 23-year-old rapper from Kentucky.
He’s been making music since 2017, when he dropped his first single, “Dark Horse.” I guarantee you’ve heard a song of his and probably don’t even realize it.
I know this because I’ve been hearing this man’s voice on tracks for YEARS and had no clue it was him.
Here are just a few of his biggest hits and features:
1.
“What’s Poppin” Remix ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne
2.
“I Wanna See Some Ass”
3.
“Already Best Friends” ft. Chris Brown
5.
“Tap In” remix by Saweetie ft. Post Malone, DaBaby, and Jack Harlow
7.
“Killer” remix by Eminem ft. Jack Harlow
10.
“I Won” by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn
What are your favorite Jack Harlow songs? Let us know in the comments below.
