10 Celebs Who Loved Meet N’ Greets And 10 Who Hated It

Coldplay fans seem like they’d be a chill bunch, but that doesn’t stop the band from having certain feelings about meeting them.

“They made us sign an agreement stating that we wouldn’t ask any of the members to sign anything,” a Redditor shared.

“We were allowed in the venue during the soundcheck. Once the soundcheck was over, the band stood close to the stage and we were taken in groups of 20 for group photographs.”

“We were asked to leave all our belongings behind and only the official photographer took our pictures. Each group got roughly 30 seconds (total) with the band while the photograph was taken and we had to leave immediately after.”