10 Celebrities Who Have Made Anti-Vax Statements

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

With so many people refusing the COVID vaccine — even though it is CDC-recommended and proven to be safe — I thought it would be interesting to look back and see which celebrities have taken anti-vax stances in the past:

Note: Just because a celebrity previously made anti-vax statements does not mean they still hold those beliefs today. It also does not mean they refused to get the COVID vaccine.