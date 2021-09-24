1 Value Stock You Should Buy This Week By StockNews

© Reuters. 1 Value Stock You Should Buy This Week



Due to a rebound in retail this year, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:) has seen its stock rise by over 35% for the year. The company is benefiting from an increase in store traffic and corporate initiates. However, the stock is still highly undervalued, which is why investors should take a look.Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a U.S.-based department store chain that operates over 1,100 department stores in 49 states. The company sells moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. It also operates an e-commerce site with a more robust product selection and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets.

The company has benefited from a strategic initiative that it launched last fall, where management wanted to increase sales and expand its operating margin. The plan focuses on four areas: driving sales growth, expanding its operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management, and undertaking an accountable and inclusive culture.

KSS is looking to become the most trusted retailer of choice for activewear to drive revenue growth. The company is on track to grow its Active and Outdoor segment to 30% of its business. It is also working to reignite growth in its women’s business and build a large beauty business. Its recent alliance with Sephora should help achieve the latter.

Continue reading on StockNews