1 Value Stock You Should Buy This Week By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
30
© Reuters. 1 Value Stock You Should Buy This Week

Due to a rebound in retail this year, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:) has seen its stock rise by over 35% for the year. The company is benefiting from an increase in store traffic and corporate initiates. However, the stock is still highly undervalued, which is why investors should take a look.Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a U.S.-based department store chain that operates over 1,100 department stores in 49 states. The company sells moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. It also operates an e-commerce site with a more robust product selection and 12 Fila athletic apparel outlets.

The company has benefited from a strategic initiative that it launched last fall, where management wanted to increase sales and expand its operating margin. The plan focuses on four areas: driving sales growth, expanding its operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management, and undertaking an accountable and inclusive culture.

KSS is looking to become the most trusted retailer of choice for activewear to drive revenue growth. The company is on track to grow its Active and Outdoor segment to 30% of its business. It is also working to reignite growth in its women’s business and build a large beauty business. Its recent alliance with Sephora should help achieve the latter.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR