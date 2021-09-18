$1.2B in Ether withdrawn from centralized exchanges in record daily outflow By Cointelegraph

More than $1 billion worth of Ether (ETH) has been removed from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, leading to speculation about imminent price gains for Ether as supply shrinks on many trading venues.
According to data shared by crypto analytics provider IntoTheBlock, $1.2 billion worth of ETH was withdrawn from centralized exchanges on Thursday to mark a new record in short-term outflows from exchanges.
