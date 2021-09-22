​Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo On Daughter Valentina’s 14th Birthday – Hollywood Life

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina is growing up so fast! The actress posted a rare picture with her mini-me in honor of her 14th birthday.

Actress Salma Hayek can’t believe how much time has passed since she welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Like A Boss actress, 54, paid tribute to her mini-me’s 14th birthday on September 21 with a heartfelt message accompanied by a rare photo of the two on Instagram. “My precious girl, you are everything to me,” she began.

“Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light Happy Birthday. Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU,” Salma wrote alongside a sweet photo of the mother daughter duo. The pic showed the actress holding her daughter’s hands while pressing their foreheads together. They both wore sweatshirts as they sweetly smiled in front of an orange sunset.

Although the Grown Ups star tends to keep Valentina out of the spotlight, her latest post isn’t the first time fans have been given a glimpse into the life of the young teen. Last November, she shared a cute family pic of her and Valentina posing in a pool with dad François-Henri. The post was a tribute to her hubby for International Men’s Day and included a sweet caption about her appreciation for him.

“Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man. You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home,” the caption read. Prior to that that, Salma also shed some light on her relationship with her only child in honor of her 13th birthday.

She posted an adorable pic of her cradling a baby Valentina along with a loving message for her. “Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life,” she wrote. “Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, ‘Peace Day,’ to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star.”