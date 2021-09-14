​​Governance proposals and layer-two launches provide a boost to altcoins By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
​​Governance proposals and layer-two launches provide a boost to altcoins

Bullish sentiment is on the rise on Sept. 14 as the price of (BTC) climbed higher throughout the morning and now takes aim at the $47,000 level.

The building momentum also had a positive effect on altcoins and a handful of tokens posted double-digit gains.

Top 6 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. RGT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. CRV price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. SNX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro