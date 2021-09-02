Home Business ​​Cream Finance will integrate with Polkadot blockchain using Moonbeam By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Decentralized finance project ​​Cream Finance will bring its lending and borrowing services to Moonbeam, a smart contract platform on Polkadot.

In a Thursday announcement, the Moonbeam network said Cream Finance would be integrating with its ecosystem starting with its parachain on Kusama, Moonriver, and then on Polkadot. Kusama and Polkadot users will be able to use Cream’s services to deposit digital assets as collateral or lend them out.