​​Cream Finance will integrate with Polkadot blockchain using Moonbeam By Cointelegraph

Decentralized finance project Cream Finance will bring its lending and borrowing services to Moonbeam, a smart contract platform on Polkadot.
In a Thursday announcement, the Moonbeam network said Cream Finance would be integrating with its ecosystem starting with its parachain on Kusama, Moonriver, and then on Polkadot. Kusama and Polkadot users will be able to use Cream’s services to deposit digital assets as collateral or lend them out.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.