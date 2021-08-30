​​Cream Finance DeFi platform loses $19M in a flash loan hack By Cointelegraph

Cream Finance, a major decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol focused on lending, has suffered a major exploit, with a hacker stealing nearly $19 million from its platform.

An unknown hacker has managed to gain $18.8 million in the latest flash loan exploit of the Cream Finance protocol through a reentrancy bug introduced by the Amp (AMP (OTC:)) token, according to an investigation by blockchain security firm Peckshield.